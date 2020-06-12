Varun Dhawan drops a selfie post his quarantine ‘scar tissue’ training and Internet is highly motivated; PHOTO

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will share screen space for the first time in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1.

Prior to the lockdown, used to religiously visit the gym to work out with his trainer, and before leaving the gym, this Kalank actor used to make sure to pose for the paparazzi. However, ever since the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, Varun has been in quarantine with his family, and therefore, what the Coolie No 1 actor has been doing is workout at home. But thanks to social media, Varun makes sure to give us a sneak peek into his quarantine workout and therefore, today, Varun Dhawan shared a photo on social media which has him flex his muscles while working out at home and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Scar tissue raining,” and in the photo, VD, as he is fondly called, is seen wearing a black ganji.

Prior to this, Varun Dhawan often shared his quarantine workout playlist with his Instafam and to everyone’s surprise, VD listens to old ’s songs while working out. Yesterday, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a picture from his upcoming film Coolie No 1 but the actor tweaked the photo as in the photo, Varun’s character was seen wearing a mask and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “#coolieno1 हम आएंगे हसाने... ये वादा रहा…” Well, the makers of Coolie No 1 dropped this tweaked poster from the film at a time when the nation is undergoing Unlock 1 phase and experts says the possibility of spread of infection is expected to peak in June and July. Hence, Varun and his team wanted to stress on the importance of wearing a mask and also maintain social distancing and therefore, they had Varun’s character wear a mask. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan’s 90s film by the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and earlier, the film was expected to hit on May , 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the film’s release was postponed.

Talking about roping in Sara Varun for the first time, David had said that he wanted to make a film people can see again and again and since Varun and Sara are a fresh pair, he wanted to cast them in the lead.

