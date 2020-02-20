Varun Dhawan enjoys an ATV ride with ‘daddy cool’ David Dhawan on sets of Coolie No 1; Ranveer Singh is in awe

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a cool photo with daddy dearest David Dhawan from the sets of Coolie No 1 in Goa. The photo went viral and Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal were the first ones to react. Check it out.

The week began with the cast of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 heading to Goa for another shooting schedule of the film. Over the past few days, and Sara Ali Khan have been sharing fun videos from the shoot in Goa and fans are loving their fun. However, the cutest photo from the sets came a day back and it featured none other than the lead actor of the remake and the director. Yes, Varun shared a cool photo with daddy dearest that left and Vicky Kaushal in awe.

The Coolie No 1 remake star took to social media and shared a photo of his dad David riding an ATV on a beach in Goa while Varun is seen perched behind him on it. The Coolie No 1 star is seen cheering on his dad as they both enjoy an ATV ride on the sets of their film. While Varun captioned it, “Daddy cool #coolieno1,” Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal were the first ones to comment on the cute photo.

Ranveer dropped a comment full of emoticons while Vicky called Varun and David Dhawan’s photo, “Pic of the day!” Well, surely the Dhawan duo know how to leave fans impressed. A while back, Varun had shared a video from the sets in Mumbai in which he was seen sitting behind his dad on an scooty. While riding inside Filmcity, Varun and David’s video had gone viral back then too.

Meanwhile, the shoot for a romantic song between Varun and Sara is going on in Goa and a day back, Dhawan shared a video of enjoying a jeep ride with his leading lady and crew members. Starring Varun and Sara in Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s roles, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 comedy film. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and Rajat Rawail in it. Coolie No 1 is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

