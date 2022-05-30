Varun Dhawan enjoys coffee with Janhvi Kapoor as duo leaves for shooting of Bawaal; PIC

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to work together in their upcoming film ‘Bawaal’. The duo left the city to begin the shooting in Lucknow. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal is being shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where its 'mahurat' was held. Last month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo will be off to Europe towards the end of May to shoot the last schedule of the film.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram stories in which the actress could be seen smiling towards the camera, holding a phone in her hand. A coffee mug could also be seen in the photo. And, it seems like the duo has been enjoying coffee ahead of the shoot of Bawaal.

See Varun's post here:

Just a while back, the paparazzi photographed Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the Mumbai airport. Varun donned a grey co-ord set including a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. He also wore a white cap and teamed up his look with a pair of white and red sneakers. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked super chic in her all-black attire. The Dhadak actress wore a black crop top which she teamed up with a pair of matching trousers. She also threw in a black faux leather jacket on top. Janhvi wore her hair down and completed her look with a pair of boots and a handbag.

For the unversed, the film marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor, who is known for movies like Gunjan Saxena and Dhadak. Apart from Bawaal, Dhawan will be seen in Karan Johar-backed JugJugg Jeeyo and Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya.

Kapoor will headline Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry, her father Boney Kapoor-backed Mili, and Johar's home production Mr and Mrs Mahi. To note, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.