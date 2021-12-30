Varun Dhawan enjoys a fun-filled snowy Christmas in Moscow; Take a virtual tour

In the recent past, India has witnessed a spike in the addition of the COVID-19 cases in the country. Amid this, the government is also taking keen measures to curb the suspected outbreak of the omicron variant. With a few relaxations in place, travelling has not yet become completely safe in the country. Now, blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, a new video of Varun Dhawan’s Moscow trip has surfaced online.

Although fans might not get to travel abroad, they can surely take a virtual tour of the beautiful place in Varun Dhawan’s latest video. The clip sees the Coolie No.1 star covered in stylish winter ensemble as he takes over the streets of Moscow. From walking on a snow-cladded path to enjoying Christmas vibes, the star can be seen doing it all in his new video. Reportedly, the star jetted off to Moscow for the filming of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Click HERE to watch the video

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan last collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the remake of Coolie No.1. He will next feature in Raj Mehta directed romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This upcoming film will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongside popular influencer Prajakta Koli. He also has Bhediya featuring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

