Varun Dhawan enjoys Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Raja Babu as it re-releases in theaters; WATCH

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwary's Bawaal in 2023, starred in a reboot of his father, David Dhawan's film Coolie No 1 in 2020. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Varun recently attended Govinda's 1994 film Raja Babu's screening as the movie was re-released in theaters.

On August 5, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share a sneak peek of watching Raja Babu in a cinema hall. The video features a scene from the film in which Govinda can be seen donning a pair of sunglasses while flaunting his navy look for a photoshoot.

Varun mentioned the movie title and added fireworks emojis in his Instagram story.

Take a look at the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Watch the video here:

He also shared two more glimpses from his experience of watching Raja Babu on the big screen. In the second Instagram story, Govinda is shaking a leg to Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu with his co-star Shakti Kapoor.

The Badlapur actor tagged Govinda and wrote, "Govinda back in cinemas #RAJABABU." He also dropped Karisma Kapoor's glimpse from Mera Dil Na Todo. In a video, the actress can be seen grooving with Govinda on the big screen.

Check out the screenshots of his Instagram stories here:

Raja Babu is being screened at PVR-INOX theaters to celebrate the Comedy Film Festival. The film festival started on August 2 and will conclude on August 14. The multiplex chain recently announced on Instagram that it would screen movies like Raja Babu, Masti, Golmaal Returns, and Partner in theaters.

Directed by David Dhawan, the 1994 film also starred Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. The story revolves around a rich village couple who adopt an orphan boy, Raja Singh, played by Govinda.

Raja Babu falls in love with a rich girl, Madhubala, aka Madhu, played by Karisma Kapoor. However, she initially rejects him for his unsophisticated attitude.

Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for films like Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Varun last played a cameo in Sharvari Wagh's film Munjya earlier this year.

