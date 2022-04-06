Varun Dhawan enjoys his ‘dog day’ morning; Check out Arjun Kapoor's hilarious reaction to his photos

Varun Dhawan is one of the coolest actors of the new generation. The actor has already impressed his fans with his acting skills and screen presence in a lot of films. Well, if you follow him on social media you would know that he is now a pet owner of an adorable dog. The actor often shares pictures with his furry friend and melts our hearts. Well, today too Varun posted a series of pictures with his pet and we cannot help but go aww.

The first picture that Varun Dhawan shared could see him lying on a couch wearing his blue shirt and black shorts as he held his dog in both his hands and both of them looked towards the camera to pose. In the next picture, we can see Joey getting closer to Varun and this is indeed too cute. The third picture too can see them lost in their own world. Sharing this picture, Varun wrote, “Doggyday morning”. Reacting to this picture in the comments section, Vaani Kapoor wrote, ‘cute’. Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious reaction. He wrote, ‘content and content’. Replying to this Varun said, “I think It’s time to get max for a play date.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. This film will also feature Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Then he has Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey. Talking about his personal life he is dating Malaika Arora and they are quite open about their relationship on social media.

