Varun Dhawan enjoys India vs Pakistan match with daughter Lara and pet Joey; fans call it ‘pic of the day’

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter Lara last year. On various occasions, the actor leaves his fans' heart-melting with adorable glimpses of the newest addition to the family. However, the latest one just made his fans' Sunday even better as the Baby John actor was seen enjoying the nail-biting India vs Pakistan match with his little one and pet Joey.

On Sunday, February 23, Varun Dhawan posted an aww-so-cute picture in which he is seen sitting on a couch while he enjoyed the iconic India vs Pakistan match. What made the latest post even more special was the presence of his little one, Lara, who also joined his father cheering for India. She was seen sitting on his father's lap while her face was hidden by placing a yellow heart on it.

In addition to this, the picture also featured the Border 2 actor's pet, Joey, who was clinging to the couch. It won't be wrong to say that the picture exuded the intensity around the match while the trio enjoyed it thoroughly. "#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad now she's cheering for #teamindia with me."

Varun Dhawan enjoys India vs Pakistan match

As one can expect, fans flooded the comments section, gushing over the cutesy picture. A fan remarked, "Lara & Joey cheering for India," while another fan wrote, "teeno match dekh rhe hain," and a third fan hoped, "India jeetega inshallah."

In addition to this, a fan stated, "Sunday with family is everything that is needed," and another remarked, "Awiwiweee teaching her young," while one gushed over, "pic of the day."

Just a few days back, Varun was seen returning to Mumbai from the shoot of Sunny Deol-led Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming war drama also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Backed by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the highly-awaited film is set to arrive in cinemas next year on January 23, 2026.

The sequel to the 1997-released Border was officially announced last year in June, in which the makers had claimed it to be 'India's biggest war film.'

Varun also has No Entry 2 in the pipeline, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.