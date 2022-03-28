Varun Dhawan enjoys ‘Mumbai Ki Shaam’, witnesses mesmerizing sunset; PICS

From Kalank to Dilwale, Varun Dhawan has made a prominent place in the film industry. Apart from the films, the actor keeps his fans updated with interesting posts and pictures on social media. Today, Varun was feeling amazing as he enjoyed ‘Mumbai Ki Shaam’. The actor’s new Instagram post says it all.

On Monday evening, Varun posted a series of pictures of himself on the photo-sharing application and garnered his fans’ attention. In the pictures, the actor can be seen enjoying the weather and a beautiful sunset on a beach. Varun is sporting a white shirt with a blue tank t-shirt. He teamed it up with white loose pants. In the caption, Varun said that he caught an incredible sunset in the city. The actor wrote, "मुंबई की शाम (Mumbai Ki Shaam) Who caught the incredible sunset today,” along with a sun and cloud emoticon. The actor’s post captivated his fans’ and followers’ attention who bombarded the comment section. One of the social media users wrote, “Beautiful,” while another one said, “Mesmerizing view”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani.

