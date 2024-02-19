Varun Dhawan enjoys welcome drink as he reaches Goa with Natasha Dalal for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

The film industry is abuzz with excitement as the much-awaited grand wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani draws near. The lovebirds have already set foot in Goa, immersed in the joyous atmosphere of their pre-wedding celebrations. Now, as the big day approaches, Bollywood celebrities are either arriving or en route to join in the festivities. Varun Dhawan, accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal, was spotted at the Goa airport. The actor couldn't contain his excitement and shared a glimpse of his welcome drink.

Varun Dhawan enjoys welcome drink in Goa where he is present for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

On Monday, February 19, all eyes turned to the Goa airport as Varun Dhawan, accompanied by his wife, arrived to partake in the eagerly anticipated wedding celebrations of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Offering a glimpse into their arrival and the luxurious setting awaiting them, Varun later treated his followers with a sneak peek.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram Stories, Varun showcased a tantalizing welcome drink, a vibrant red-colored beverage cradled in his hand, against the backdrop of a serene swimming pool.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding festivities in Goa

The couple, who have shared many years of companionship, are now poised to embark on their journey of marital bliss as they tie the knot in the sacred saat pheras ceremony on February 21, 2024. Surrounded by their nearest and dearest, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will pledge their love and commitment at the prestigious ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa, as per reports from India Today.

Ahead of the main event, the atmosphere is already alive with excitement as the pre-wedding festivities take place today and continue through tomorrow. In an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, it's revealed that the celebrations will be further enlivened by the dynamic performances of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

The beloved couple is all set to captivate with their spirited rendition of a Punjabi wedding mashup, infusing the proceedings with their infectious energy and charm. Their enduring friendship with Jackky and his family adds a special touch to the festivities, promising unforgettable moments of joy and celebration.

