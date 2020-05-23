Varun Dhawan expresses grief as his maasi passes away; Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & others offer condolences

Today, Varun Dhawan’s masi passed away and the actor took to social media to mourn the death his aunt; Take a look

Today, took to social media to express a sense of grief as his masi passed away. An emotional Varun Dhawan shared an unseen photo with his masi and alongside the photo, the Coolie No 1 actor penned down the gayatri mantra and mourned her death as she wrote, “Love you masi rip ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वःतत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात्….” Soon after, Ahuja, , Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza, and other Bollywood actors offered their condolences to the actor. In the photo, we can see Varun Dhawan and his masi standing together while posing for a photo, and we must say that his masi and his mother look quite identical.

While Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Omg I’m so so sorry vd,” Malaika Arora wrote, “Our condolences,” and Nushrat wrote, “My god! So sorryyy varun!! Deepest condolences….” Now since everyone is under lockdown, we wonder if Varun and his family can pay their last respects to his maasi’s family. That said, a few days back, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a throwback vacay photo with girlfriend Natasha Dala to wish her on her birthday, and reports suggested that on Varun’s birthday, David Dhawan and family had decided to announce Varun and Natasha’s engagement, however, due to the lockdown, the plans got pushed

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed.

Check out Varun Dhawan and his maasi's post here:

