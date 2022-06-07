Varun Dhawan extends support to his fan suffering from domestic violence by her father

(Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic abuse and violence.)

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in the younger generation. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love him deeply. The actor is currently making it to the headlines for his upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch this film and yesterday after the second song was released, everyone has been going gaga over it. Well, today the actor is back in the headlines but this time not for any of his movies, but rather for helping his fan who is a victim of domestic violence.

Taking to her Twitter handle, a fan who manages Varun Dhawan’s fan page on the social media site wrote, “Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language.” She posted a series of tweets describing her ordeal and seeking help. Well, Varun took notice of this and replied to her fan, He wrote, “This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s tweet:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, JugJugg Jeeyo. JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to make its grand theatrical release on June 24. Apart from Varun, the movie also has Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Currently, the ensemble cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and the duo is already creating a lot of hype on social media as they begin shooting together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal is being shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where its 'mahurat' was held.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

