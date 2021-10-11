Varun Dhawan is eyeing THIS fitness accessory from Virat Kohli; See Pic

One of Bollywood's fittest actors is Varun Dhawan. From dance to intense workouts to even yoga, Varun Dhawan loves a bit of everything when it comes to fitness. Goes without saying, his intense gym sessions don't always end on a good note. From sore muscles to a pull or a strain, the actor's workouts and hectic shoot schedules often leave them with fatigue.

Turns out, Varun Dhawan has been eyeing a fitness accessory to help him recover better and Virat Kohli recently dropped a photo using it. Over the weekend, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a photo of his recovery mode. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen sitting on a bed with his legs completely wrapped up in a recovery system.

Used widely by athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the leg and hip recovery system helps in reducing pain and soreness. Sharing the photo, Virat captioned it, "Downtime (sad emoji) #recoverysesh." Replying to this, Varun simply mentioned that he also plans on getting it soon. The actor commented, "Gonna be getting this." And serving testament to Varun's popularity, this simple comment raked in over 7000 likes.

Check out Virat Kohli's post and Varun Dhawan's comment on the same: