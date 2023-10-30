Varun Dhawan feels ‘sore AF’ but is ready for ‘all nighter’ as he heads to Atlee’s VD 18 shoot

Varun Dhawan received high acclaim for his dedicated performance in his recent film Bawaal. The actor has already commenced shooting for the film. He recently shared his commitment on Instagram, posting a video showcasing his dedication as he headed for an all-night shoot despite feeling sore.

VD18 inspires Varun Dhawan to dive into an all-night shoot, despite dealing with soreness

Varun Dhawan, set to star in Atlee's VD18, connected with his fans through Instagram stories. He shared a video where he was on his way to an all-night shoot for the film, even though he was feeling sore. In the video, he could be seen energetically throwing a boxing punch, and he captioned it with: "Sore af but ready for al all-nighter, #VD18” along with a POW sticker.

Take a look:

About VD18

VD18 is poised to be a thrilling cinematic experience, offering a compelling storyline, powerful performances, and high-energy action sequences. Varun Dhawan takes on the role of a police officer, and he's joined by the talented Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading ladies. Atlee, renowned for his blockbuster hits like Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan, is the film's presenter, with his wife, Priya Atlee, co-producing alongside Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. The film is under the directorial helm of Tamil filmmaker Kalees, known for the Jiiva-starrer techno-thriller Kee, and the script is co-written by Atlee and Sumit Arora, who's also behind the impactful dialogues of Jawan.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Following his role in the Atlee entertainer, Varun is getting ready for a comedy film under the direction of his father, David Dhawan. The project is currently in the scriptwriting phase and is set to kick off early next year. Varun's Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, from Raj and DK, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

