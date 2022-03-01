Varun Dhawan flaunts chiselled physique as he poses for the shutterbugs post-gym session; PICS

Bollywood stars often get spotted in and around the city. Amid the hustle-bustle of the showbiz world, there are certain celebs who never fail to make heads turn every time they step out in the city. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city. The ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor flaunted his chiselled physique post his gym session. In the photographs, Varun was seen in a blue vest teamed up with black track pants and sports shoes. The actor paused and posed for the shutterbugs as he was papped post his daily gym routine.

With COVID-19 cases coming down, shooting has been resumed in full swing. Recently, Varun was spotted in the city shooting for an advertisement, however, it is not yet confirmed. The actor was kind enough to pose for the shutterbugs in between the shoot. Varun has been in the headlines ever since he announced his next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani. Apart from Varun and Kiara, Jug Jugg Jeeyo features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Take a look:

Recently, the industry was buzzing with the reports that an OTT platform has made an offer of Rs 100 crore to the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo for a direct to digital premiere, however, the team decided to hold back on the family dramedy for a theatrical release. Speaking to Pinkvilla, CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta told, “A film like Brahmastra or Jug Jugg Jeeyo are theatrical from the word go because these are the films which can be experienced only in theatres – be it the content, scale or emotions. We are very clear on our content strategy, though in some cases it might change due to the unique environment we are in.”

Varun Dhawan starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

