Varun Dhawan flaunts his new look for VD 18 as he gets snapped at Mumbai airport; see PICS

Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood star recently completed 11 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who has established himself as one of the young crowd pullers of Hindi cinema, is going through an exciting phase in his acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline.

As you may know, Varun Dhawan started shooting for his 18th outing in Bollywood, which has been tentatively titled VD 18, a few weeks back in Mumbai. The popular star is joining hands with Jawan director Atlee for the project, which marks the latter's debut as a producer in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Varun was spotted at the airport in the wee hours of October 20, Friday, flaunting his VD 18 look.

Varun Dhawan looks dapper in casuals as he flaunts his VD 18 look

In the latest pictures which were clicked at the Mumbai airport, the Bollywood star is seen arriving in style at the Mumbai airport, as he jetted off to an undisclosed location, apparently for a work commitment. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan is spotted with a neatly cropped 'army cut' hairdo, and a clean-shaven look he has been sporting for his next outing, VD 18, at the airport. The actor's new look has left us wondering if he is playing a cop in the movie, which is helmed by Kalees.

As always, Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a shiny silver jacket, which he teamed up with a black t-shirt and a pair of matching black joggers, as he got snapped at the airport in the wee hours of October 20, Friday. He completed his look with a pair of black sneakers, a black cap, and a statement watch.

Check out Varun Dhawan's latest airport pictures, below:

VD 18: Here's what we know

If the reports are to be believed, the Kalees directorial is an out-and-out mass actioner, that revolves around the central character played by Varun Dhawan. The untitled project marks the Bollywood debut of National Award-winning South actress, Keerthy Suresh. VD 18 will also feature Jubilee actress Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role. The project, which is jointly bankrolled by director Atlee and Murad Khetani, is slated to hit the screens on May 31, 2024.

