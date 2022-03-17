Varun Dhawan flaunts his ripped body in new workout video: Hello summer

Varun Dhawan is without a doubt one of the most handsome actors in the industry. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and he has a lot of exciting projects lined up in the coming year. Moreover, he has a large following on Instagram, where he frequently gives glimpses into his life and excites his fans with his beautiful photos. What can we say, the devilishly attractive actor certainly knows his angles. Just a few hours ago, he posted a gorgeous thirst trap on his Instagram stories, where he could be seen working out in the gym shirtless.

In the Instagram story, Varun Dhawan could be seen flaunting his ripped back as he went on with his workout routine in the gym. The actor was just in a pair of gym shorts and looked absolutely dashing. Along with the story, he also added a cute sticker. The sticker was a caricature of the sun and had ‘Hello Summer’ written on it. Well, considering that summers have hit us in full swing, the sticker is super apt.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of intriguing projects lined up for his fans. Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. He is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

