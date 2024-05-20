Varun Dhawan flaunts inked finger after voting in Lok Sabha Election 2024, but Janhvi Kapoor’s funny reaction grabs attention

Today has been an extremely busy day in Mumbai, with Bollywood stars stepping out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many celebrities who cast their votes.

Varun recently shared a picture flaunting his inked finger, and his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi had a hilarious reaction to it.

Don’t miss Janhvi Kapoor’s comment under Varun Dhawan’s post after voting

Today, May 20, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a selfie showcasing his inked finger, a sign that he voted in the election. In his caption, Varun appealed to his followers, “Do it for your country #INDIA #vote karo pleaseee.” A television screen was visible in the background of Varun’s photograph.

Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t help but tease the actor, asking, “Are you watching yourself on tv.”

Have a look at Varun’s post!

Earlier this month, the cast and crew of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shared a video from the "Shubh Aarambh" (good beginning) of the film. Varun and Janhvi graced the muhurat of the film in traditional attire.

Earlier this month, the cast and crew of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shared a video from the “Shubh Aarambh” (good beginning) of the film. Varun and Janhvi graced the muhurat of the film in traditional attire.

More about Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the cast of the rom-com includes Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, it is slated to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported details about the premise of the film. A source revealed, “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years.”

The source added, “The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast.”

