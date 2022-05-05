Varun Dhawan flaunts ripped physique in shirtless pics, says Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer to release this month

Varun Dhawan has been a busy bee. If he's not shooting for his projects, the actor is marking family milestones. Recently, the actor was overjoyed as his brother Rohit Dhawan welcomed his second child. Amid a busy schedule, Varun is making sure to make time for family. On Thursday, the actor was back on sets and dropped a few photos from his vanity van.

While he was gearing up for the shoot and rehearsing his lines, Varun indulged in a bit of vanity. The actor snapped some shirtless photos, enough to send his fans into a frenzy. Flaunting his ripped physique, Varun posed for the camera and even shared a glimpse of rehearsing his lines. However, he did not forget to profess his love for coffee.

Sharing the photos, he captioned it, "Go get it..But first get some coffee." That's not all. Along with the photos, Varun also announced that his next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo's trailer will be releasing this month. Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor wrote, "JJJ trailer this month."

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's latest post below:

In Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The first look from the film was released a few months ago.

Apart from JJJ, Varun Dhawan also has films like Bhediya and Bawaal in the pipeline.

