Varun Dhawan flaunts smooth dancing skills as he grooves to JugJugg Jeeyo's song Dupatta; Tiger Shroff REACTS

Raise your hands if you are super excited for JugJugg Jeeyo! All eyes are on Varun Dhawan ever since his upcoming project has been announced. Varun and Kiara Advani are quite busy these days as the duo is gearing up for the release of their movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama marks Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. As the team is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, the lead cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Fans are eagerly waiting. Just a few days ago, the movie’s third song ‘Dupatta’ was released that received a lot of positive reviews.

On Tuesday, Varun shared a fun video as he grooved to his movie’s latest song. And let us tell you, the Student of the Year actor impressed us with his killer moves. Truly, Varun is an exceptional dancer. He wore a formal tuxedo and looked immensely handsome. The reel instantaneously became viral as fans went gaga over his performance. Along with the reel, he thanked choreographer Adil Shaikh in his caption. He wrote, “One shot for the king #duppata #jugjuggjeeyo @adil_choreographer thank u so much.” Even Tiger Shroff couldn’t stop himself and wrote, “Crazy long shot bro” to which Varun sweetly replied, “thanks brother”.

Check Varun Dhawan's reel HERE

Meanwhile, as JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lead cast will be kickstarting the promotions with a bang from this weekend. Talking about the plot of the movie, it is said to revolve around post-marital issues and the plot comes with a lot of humour.

