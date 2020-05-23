Varun Dhawan follows Kareena Kapoor Khan as he turns to yoga amid lockdown; See PHOTO

Varun Dhawan follows Kareena Kapoor Khan’s footsteps as he starts the weekend by training online and doing yoga; See PHOTOS

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast and prior to the Coronavirus crisis, this Coolie No 1 actor was often snapped outside the gym where he used to happily and patiently pose for his fans. however, since gyms are shut and PM has urged everyone to stay indoors, Varun is following the guidelines and is under quarantine at home but that doesn’t stop him from working out. We say this because thanks to social media, Varun Dhawan has been sharing sneak-peek of his quarantine workout, which he usually, does at midnight and also, to add more fun, this Kalank actor shares his workout playlist with his fans.

And today, Varun Dhawan doled out some major inspiration for all of us as he shared a photo on Instagram wherein he is seen virtually training with the trainer. In the photo, Varun Dhawan is seen doing yoga with his trainer online, and in the photo, Varun is seen performing some yoga asanas. Well, seeing Varun taking to yoga, we could only think of Kareena Kapoor Khan as she too, loves to do yoga and often, her trainer shares vidoes of Bebo doing suryanamaskars. Besides Varun, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others, too, have been virtually training with their trainers at home.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No and although the film was originally set for a May release, however, due to the pandemic, Coolie No 1’s release has been postponed. Also, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photo as he virtually trains with his trainer online:

