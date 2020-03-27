Varun Dhawan follows Kartik Aaryan & shares rap style VIDEO urging people to stay home amid COVID 19 lockdown

After Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan has made a rap-style video to make the masses aware of the importance of COVID-19 lockdown. Check out his video.

The 21-day lockdown is still not being taken seriously by many ignorant people in our country. Apart from government authorities, numerous celebs and sports personalities have been trying hard to spread awareness among the masses about the Coronavirus pandemic and its deadly effects through social media. We all remember how Kartik Aaryan created a rap-style video a few days back through which he tried to make his fans understand the need for resorting to self-quarantine and social distancing as precautionary measures.

Now after Kartik, has also opted for a similar procedure to reach out to his fans and urge them to stay home amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. The video also consists of a few clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he is asking the masses to stay home and be safe. Varun raps and asks people to stop going out or partying and completely resort to social distancing. He has also mentioned about the dire consequences of not following the rules.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s rap-style video below:

The Street Dancer 3D actor has also used some hilarious clips in the video so that it is not only informative but also able to connect with the viewers. These clips include a few scenes from one of his movies and the popular kids show Teletubbies. On the work front, Varun’s upcoming movie is Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan. It has been directed by his father David Dhawan.

