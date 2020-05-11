Varun Dhawan gazes through the window as he shares his lockdown story and it is all things love; PHOTO

Today, Kalank actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to share his lockdown story and it was all things love. Take a look

It was double celebration for as the actor not just celebrated his 33rd birthday a few weeks back with family and girlfriend Natasha Dalal, he also celebrated girlfriend Natasha’s birthday. On the occasion of Natasha’s birthday, Varun took to social media to share an unseen photo from their vacation and alongside the photo, this Kalank actor penned a heartfelt note for his beau as he wrote, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc…”

And today, Varun Dhawan, who is quite active on social media, shared a solo photo wherein he is seen looking through a window in a rather pensive mood while drawing a heart on the windown alongside the photo, Varun wrote, he wrote, “LOVE LOCKDOWN …”Since the longest time, rumour-mill is abuzz with the news of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marriage, and in the latest, it was being said that Varun’s family had planned on making the announcement of Varun and Natasha’s engagement on the actor’s birthday. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown, the family didn’t go ahead with the announcement. Also, on Varun’s birthday, a photo of Varun Dhawan video-chatting with his friends at midnight had gone viral, and in the video, it could be seen that Varun and Natasha were together at the actor’s house.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and when David was asked about the release of Coolie No 1, the filmmaker had said that since it is his 45th film as a director, people will want to watch comedy [post the crisis] and as for the film’s status, David revealed that work on the film is underway. Talking about Coolie No 1, it is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film by the same name and Varun’s film was slated to release on May 1, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, the film’s release has been pushed.

Check out Varun Dhawan's latest post here:

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan accidentally shares a still from Coolie No. 1 during his dubbing session; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×