Varun Dhawan gears up for a patriotic act & reveals details about his performance at the Filmfare Awards 2020

Besides Bigg Boss 13, people are also talking about Filmfare Awards 2020 especially because it is the first time the award ceremony will be taking place outside Mumbai in Guwahati, Assam. The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 15th. While Bollywood stars are all geared up for the awards, fans are wondering who will take the black lady home. Recently, , Kartik Aaryan, , , Nene, and Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap were spotted heading for the award ceremony.

Speaking about his performance at Filmfare awards, Varun Dhawan spoke to ETimes that it is about to go down very very soon. And the action which he is going to do is called 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'. It's an act that he wants to dedicate to all the armed forces of the country, to the men and the women, who strive hard to protect our country and give us an opportunity to enjoy our lives. Meanwhile, photos and videos of the actors from their dance rehearsals have also been doing the rounds, and if anything, it has added to all the excitement.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shradhha Kapoor. The dance drama also starred Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. The actor is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1, the remake of the 1995 Govinda starrer of the same name. He will also be seen playing the lead in Mr. Lele. The first look poster of his film released a few days ago and it is already being appreciated by the netizens.

Credits :ETimes

