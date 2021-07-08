Varun Dhawan gets emotional as he shoots last key scenes for Bhediya: This is not the end but a new beginning

Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Bhediya, has taken to social media to share an important update about the horror drama.

is one of the most talked actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again over the years. In his career of around 9 years, the Coolie No 1 star has experimented across different genres and won hearts with his stupendous acting skills. Amid this, Varun made the headlines for his upcoming project Bhediya. To note, the Amar Kaushik directorial happens to be a horror drama and will mark Varun’s first movie of this genre. And while the Student of the Year actor’s massive fan following is eagerly waiting for the project, he has shared an interesting update about the movie.

Varun, who is quite active on social media, shared a monochromatic picture of himself. In the picture, the actor was seen flaunting his chiselled physique as he posed in front of a mirror in his gym. Varun captioned the image as, “Last day. Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning.”

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post for Bhediya:

Apart from Varun, Bhediya will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie will mark Kriti’s second collaboration with Varun after Dilwale and the duo has been thrilled to share the screen space once again.

