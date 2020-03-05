Varun Dhawan gets emotional seeing ‘lady coolies’ working for Indian Railways; Hails them as ‘Coolie No 1’

Varun Dhawan shared photos of ‘lady coolies’ working for Indian Railways and hailed them as ‘Coolie No 1’; Take a look!

We all know that post Kalank, has been shooting for daddy David Dhawan’s film- Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and as the name suggests, in the film, Varun will be essaying the role of a Coolie. However, today, Varun Dhawan was overwhelmed when he saw photos of lady coolies, working for the Indian railways, carrying luggage at the railway station. That’s right! Varun Dhawan, who is quite active on social media, got emotional when he saw a post shared by Ministry of Railways which had pictures of the lady coolies and alongside the photos, the caption read, “Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !! We salute them !!...”

To this, Varun replied, “Yeh hain #coolieno1…” Well, we totally agree with Varun’s tweet because the photos of lady coolies working at the Indian Railways made us jump with joy and filled our chest with pride because like they say, there ain’t nothing that a woman can’t do. Isn’t it? Talking about the film, Coolie No 1 is the remake of 1990s hit film featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and the film will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

After shooting in Bangkok, and Mumbai, the cast and crew of Coolie No.1 wrapped up the film in Goa, and directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. Post Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama and although Varun was to reunite with his Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, however, as per reports, the film has been put on hold due to Varun and Janhvi’s date issues.

Check out Coolie No.1 actor, Varun Dhawan's tweet here:

