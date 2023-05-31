Varun Dhawan gets fooled by his wife Natasha Dalal's doppelganger; Here's how his wife reacted

In the entertainment industry, we have many celebrities’ doppelgangers. Now, the long list includes Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal too. Social media personality and actor Kusha Kapila was recently at Cannes Film Festival 2023. She took to Instagram Reels to share a funny video of herself with actor Varun Dhawan. Kusha joked about how often people mistake her as Varun’s wife Natasha. But this time, the actor became confused seeing Kusha.

Varun Dhawan gets fooled by his wife’s doppelganger

The video shared by Kusha Kapila opened with her and Varun bumping into each other, trying to remember if they have met before. The social media personality captioned it, “aapko pehle kahi dekhaa… never mind.” She further added, “Y’all are responsible for this video because y’all keep pointing it out. Thanks @varundvn for making this video and Natasha, must continue to look for more doppelgängers.” Kusha added a laughing emoji too.

Check out Natasha Dalal’s reaction

The video montage showed photos of Varuna with Natasha, and screenshots of comments on Kusha’s old pictures and videos. Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal commented, “love it @kushakapila @varundvn." Fans have left comments as they got this as a surprise too. One fan commented, “Kusha is Natasha's first copy.” Another one commented, “Kusha and Natasha look the same.” While one person said, “Lekin why kusha thinks she has seen varun somewr? Woh kiski copy laga?” etc. There was a collage of Natasha and Kusha’s similar-looking pictures in cream outfits. The video ended with Kusha and Varun recognizing each other before walking away from one another.

For the uninitiated, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer who owns her label called Natasha Dalal Label. Varun Dhawan and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, 2021. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Though they have known each other since their school days, they fell in love years later.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is getting ready for the Indian adaptation of Citadel. It is directed by the filmmaker duo Raj and DK. This stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. It is a spy series and will premiere on Prime Video. The actor also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares exciting details about Citadel's Serbia shoot schedule; Says 'It's a very big series...'