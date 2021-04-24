Varun Dhawan gets hilarious 'Mowgli' inspired birthday wish from Arjun Kapoor: To the shirtless wonder of Juhu

On Varun Dhawan's 34th birthday, Arjun Kapoor came up with the most hilarious surprise for his friend. Arjun created a video montage of Varun's shirtless photos and added the song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' from The Jungle Book.

Saturday began on a pleasant note for as many of his close friends and colleagues wished him on the occasion of his birthday. While social media was flooded with sweet notes and wishes for the Badlapur actor as he turned 34, the most epic and hilarious wish came from his close buddy Arjun and Varun have shared a great bond for the longest time and have had each other's backs through several career highs and lows.

On his friend's birthday, Arjun, however, chose to go the hilarious way and wished him with a video montage of his shirtless photos from over the years. However, the cutest twist to the video was the addition of the Jungle Book inspired effects with Mowgli and other creatures from the animated film added as effects. The cherry on the cake was the song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' playing as background music of the video while photos of a shirtless Varun keep popping up.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "To the shirtless wonder of Juhu, Happy Birthday! @varundvn." The cute video left netizens rolling on the floor with laughter. Aparshakti Khurana also commented on the post and was left in splits.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi and Tiger Shroff also wished Varun on social media with throwback selfies and left fans in awe. Fans too have been wishing the October actor on social media and have been trending 'happy birthday Varun Dhawan' on Twitter. The actor recently returned to Mumbai from Ziro after shooting for Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

