Varun Dhawan gets hit by nostalgia as a fan made video reminds him of his journey in Bollywood; Check it out

Varun Dhawan is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. The Street Dancer 3D star shared a fan made video of his decade long journey in Bollywood and was completely awestruck by it. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star in Bollywood who has managed to make a mark with his stellar performances in films right from the start, ’s name comes to mind. The star who made his debut in this decade with Student of The Year is now one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. As Varun is all set to enter a new year on a high note, the Street Dancer 3D star has been hit by nostalgia recently and for it, his fans are to be thanked.

Recently, Varun took to Twitter to share a video of his journey in Bollywood. In the video, we can see Varun from the days when he hadn’t made his debut in Bollywood. From posing with on a beach to his scenes from Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, the video captures Varun’s journey through various films that he has worked in the last 10 years. The Street Dancer 3D star couldn’t help but share the video with his fans and was all heart for it.

The video was shared by a fan on Twitter and was captioned, “a decade of Varun.” Despite being on a vacay with ladylobe Natasha Dalal, Varun shared the video on social media. Well, surely fans of the Street Dancer 3D star love him and are excited to see him enter a new decade with the sequel to ABCD 2. Recently, Varun and Shraddha launched the trailer of Street Dancer 3D which will reunite them on the big screen. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The songs Garmi and Muqabla are doing extremely well across musical platforms. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the video:

Credits :Twitter

