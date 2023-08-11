Varun Dhawan gets injured a day after he begins filming for Atlee's VD18, says 'No pain, no gain'

Varun Dhawan was very recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. After receiving tremendous responses for his character in the movie, the actor has jumped on to the shooting of his next project, VD18. He was spotted yesterday with the director Atlee in Mumbai. The film will mark the actor's first collaboration with Jawan director Atlee. Pinkvilla was the first to report the date of commencement of the shooting of the film. Now, only after a day the shooting has begun, Varun Dhawan has suffered an injury and informed about the same on social media.

Varun Dhawan suffers injury on VD18 set

Just an hour ago, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture where half of the upper part of his body is visible. He folded his hand to show a red wound in the elbow on the left arm. Uploading the photo, he wrote in the caption, "No pain, no gain. VD18" Going by the photo, it seems the actor has sustained an injury while shooting for the film. They began shooting for the film yesterday.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Jawan director Atlee has collaborated with producer Murad Khetani for the action entertainer, VD18. It will be helmed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi have also joined the Bawaal actor for VD18. The film will mark Keerthy Suresh's debut in Bollywood. It is reportedly expected to release on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan and Atlee began shooting for VD 18

Yesterday, paparazzi shared a video where Varun Dhawan can be seen with the director Atlee on what seems like a set for VD18. In the video, Varun is seen in a white tee and black trousers, and Atlee in an all black outfit meeting a bunch of individuals, interacting with them, and hugging some of them.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement about working with Atlee on VD18. Although he didn't reveal many details, and only said, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

ALSO READ: Are Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar uniting for a film after Dostana 2 fallout? Details inside