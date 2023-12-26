Varun Dhawan gets injured fourth time in a row during VD18 shoot; shares video of bandaged leg

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has been a part of some really well-received films.

Lately, the Bawaal actor has been busy shooting for VD18. Unfortunately, he previously suffered injuries thrice during its shoot. As a twist of fate, Varun has once again suffered an injury it seems. Let's find out more about it.

Varun Dhawan gets injured during VD18 shoot

Varun Dhawan has been shooting for VD18 in Kerala lately. Today, on December 26th, he took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his bandaged leg. The video features his leg placed on a chair. He captioned the video, "Another day on shoot #vd18"

Check out the screenshot of his story!

Varun Dhawan has previously injured himself during VD18 shoot

Back in August, Varun started shooting for VD18. However, he suffered an injury just a day after the filming commenced in Mumbai.

Then in September, the actor once again hurt his leg which promoted him to opt for ice water therapy. He informed his fans about the same in a video on Insta in which he said, "I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment." He then showed his injured leg immersed in ice water. Most recently, in December, he suffered a leg injury and shared a picture of his swollen leg.

Workwise, Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film met with mostly mixed critical response. He will be next seen in VD18 with Wamiqa Gabbi and in Raj and DK's web series Citadel India which is a remake of Priyanka Chopra starrer action web series Citadel. Varun will be also reuniting with his father for a yet-to-be-named project. Overall, the actor has an interesting lineup of projects.

