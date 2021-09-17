Varun Dhawan gets mushy over wife Natasha Dalal as he shares a love filled pic: The only way I know I’m alive

broke millions of hearts when he had married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in January this year. It was a low key ceremony that was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Ever since then, the Student of The Year actor often treats fans with adorable pictures with his ladylove. Keeping up with this trajectory, Varun has once again shared a beautiful picture with Natasha and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

In the post, Varun was seen wearing a blue coloured shirt which he had paired with blue coloured trousers. On the other hand, Natasha, who looked stunning in her cream and brown coloured outfit and a sling bag, was seen sitting in the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor’s lap and they held on to each other. The couple looked much in love as they posed together before their meal. In another pic, Varun was seen enjoying a drink while posing for the picture. Varun had captioned the post as, “The only way I know I’m alive”.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post for Natasha Dalal:

To note, Varun and Natasha are currently vacationing together to a mysterious location. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan has been creating a buzz for his upcoming movie Bhediya which happens to be a horror comedy. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead and marks her second collaboration with Varun after the 2015 release Dilwale which had and Kajol in the lead.

