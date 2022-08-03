Varun Dhawan gets smothered with kisses from his pet Joey as he returns home after 45 days; WATCH

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Varun has been away from India for the past couple of weeks for the shooting of his upcoming movie Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor and a few days back, he finally returned from Poland after wrapping up the last schedule of the film.

The actor recently treated his fans with a video of his pet Joey smothering him with kisses after home after 45 days. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun wrote: "Back home after 45 days and couldn’t be happier to see my boy joey. The last 3 months Iv had literally no time to spend or explain to joey why I was busy promoting jjj and wrapping bawaal this has to be the greatest reward." Varun and his pet's video is too adorable to be missed. Many user sent love in the comments section including his industry friends like Esha Gupta, Diana Penty and Zoya Akhtar posted heart emoticons.

Check out Varun Dhawan's VIDEO:

In 2021, the actor welcomed his pet dog and introduced the newest member of his family to the world. Dhawan took to his social media handle and captioned the post. He wrote, “FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out”. A few days later, he announced that he and his wife Natasha Dalal had named the puppy Joey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also featured Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. He will star in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film, Bhediya, and will also be reuniting with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon.

