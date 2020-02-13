Varun Dhawan gives a hilarious reply to the paparazzi when asked about his wedding; WATCH

Rumours about Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal's wedding revolving around the date, destination and more are a constant buzz on social media.

made his debut in the year 2012 in 's Student Of The Year with and . The actor has garnered a lot of fame and popularity since then. Many of his fans look upto him as an idol. From his airport looks to his amazing acting skills, fans go crazy for the Main Tera Hero actor. But more than his looks and acting, it is Varun's marriage rumours with girlfriend Natasha Dalal that has been grabbing the headlines for quite a while now.

Rumours about their wedding revolving around the date, destination and more are a constant buzz on social media. Recently, Varun was spotted exiting a building when he was caught by the paparazzi. A photographer asked Varun about his marriage plans with his girlfriend. To this Varun had a hilarious reply. Firstly the actor started laughing and very sweetly asked the paparazzi when will he get married and not only this, Varun further pulled his leg by asking him about kids also.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shradhha Kapoor. The dance drama also starred Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. The actor is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, the remake of the 1995 Govinda starrer of the same name. He will also be seen playing the lead in Mr. Lele. The first look poster of his film released a few days ago and it is already being appreciated by the netizens.

