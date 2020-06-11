  1. Home
Varun Dhawan gives his Coolie No 1 look a COVID 19 twist; See Post

As COVID 19 outbreak has introduced a new normal, Varun Dhawan’s new poster of Coolie No 1 is also following the trend.
8905 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 02:48 pm
With the COVID 19 pandemic taking over the world and affecting millions of lives, humans have been introduced to new normal. Not just we are bound to stay home more often these days, masks and hand sanitizers have become our permanent companions. Interestingly, after witnessing a shutdown for over two months, India is gradually returning to normalcy now. In fact, after the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government allowed the shooting in non containment zones, the filmmakers are also gearing to get back on the sets with all the precautions.

And looks like Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also planning to get back in action. The actor has recently shared a poster of his upcoming movie with a COVID 19 twist. The poster featured Varun in his Coolie No 1 avatar wearing a white Gandhi topi and a tilak on his forehead. But this time he was also wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak. He also captioned the image as, “#coolieno1” along with face with a medical mask emoticon.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s new Coolie No.1 poster:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#coolieno1

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

For the unversed, this David Dhawan directorial happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 release Coolie No. 1. While Varun will be reprising Govinda’s role in the remake, Sara Ali Khan will be seen stepping into Karisma’s shoes. To note, Coolie No. 1 was scheduled to release in May this year, however, it was delayed given the coronavirus crisis.

