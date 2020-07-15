Varun Dhawan gives perfect ‘Saavan ka mahina’ twist to his throwback pool photo; Sara Ali Khan is all hearts

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and next, he will be seen in Coolie No 1 and Sriram Raghavan’s war film.

is quarantining at home with his family amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and although we miss Varun’s gym and paparazzi photos, but thanks to social media, the Kalank actor is making sure to update his Instafam with his latest photos and workout videos and today, Varun posted a throwback photo wherein he is seen enjoying and posing in the pool and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “Saavan ka mahina.” Soon after, Sara Ali khan was all hearts for the post. Well, Varun and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing screen space for the first time in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and fans are super pumped to see them romance on screen.

While a host of films such as Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Lootcase, Dil Bechara and others will be release on OTT platforms, the makers of Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 have decided that they will release the film in theatres, and as per reports, the makers of Coolie No 1 have had several meetings and finally, it has been decided that Varun and Sara’s film will release in theatres as it is a much needed comic relief in serious times. Among the several release dates in question, the makers reportedly have picked January 1, 2021, for the release of Varun and Sara’s comedy film.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, he will be seen in Coolie No 1 and Sriram Raghavan’s war film.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×