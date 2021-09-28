Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his pawsome ‘Morning’ & we bet it will make you go aww

Varun Dhawan has been having a gala time at his home after his wedding. Yes! One of the reasons is his beautiful wife Natasha but the other very big reason is his new adorable pet dog. Varun, who is very active on social media often takes to his social media account to share some amazing videos of him playing with his cute pet. Today yet again the actor took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of him sleeping with his furry friend.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of him lying down on the floor. With him is lying his furry friend. We can see the dog on a mat and Varun has rested his head close to his paws. The actor is lying on his tummy and only his side profile is visible. Well, the pet dog’s bed is kept right beside them but instead of the pet sleeping on it we can see many things lying in it like papers and several toys. Sharing this picture, Varun captioned it as, “Morning”. We are sure that mornings like these are one of the best for all pet lovers. The moment Varun shared this picture, fans showered immense love on it.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Raj Mehta.

