Varun Dhawan gives sneak peek into his achievements, photoshoots as he visits office for Diwali puja; WATCH

Diwali, the festival of lights, is approaching. As the whole nation gets ready for the celebration, various Bollywood celebrities are hosting Diwali parties for their industry colleagues. Amid this, Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle today to share a glimpse from his office as he relived his old memories and spoke about his achievements.

Varun Dhawan visits his office for Diwali puja

A while ago, popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his office as he first wished his followers a happy Diwali, and then the actor went on to speak about his “first achievements ever in life” showing his gold and silver medals that he won during sports day. He then showed his certificate from an acting course he did with Barry John and called it “very special.” He also showed a glimpse of his earlier photoshoots including Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Bawaal, among others.

He further spoke about one of the first ads that he and Sidharth Malhotra got together for a beverage shoot and also showed the awards that he’d received earlier and concluded saying, “It’s good to see how much I’ve got and how much I need to achieve more. Happy Diwali.”

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Happy Diwali! Reliving some old memories and promising myself to make some new ones #happy Dhanteras.” TAKE A LOOK:

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan is currently occupied with the filming of his 18th Bollywood project, tentatively named VD 18. The film is produced by Atlee, the director of Jawan, and directed by Kalees, a Tamil director.

The Bollywood actor is also gearing up for his debut in a web series with the Indian version of Citadel, a renowned espionage thriller. Directed by Raj and DK, the show features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular South Indian star, as the female lead. The much-anticipated series is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024.

The actor's recent appearance was in the film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video. In this movie, Varun Dhawan plays the character of a self-centered individual from a small town, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

