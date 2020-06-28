Varun Dhawan goes shirtless & flaunts his toned body; Gives a witty reply when Dino Morea asks who clicked it

Varun Dhawan goes shirtless in his new picture and sets his Instafam gushing over his toned body.

turned up the heat when he recently posted a new shirtless picture and gave fans a glimpse of his washboard abs. While Varun left many drooling over his physique, fans were also curious who clicked such an amazing picture of Varun amidst the social distancing phase. Besides others, Dino Morea was also one of them who commented on Varun’s picture and asked him about who was the one behind the camera.

Varun took to his Instagram handle a few hours ago and posted a shirtless picture of himself with a laughing cat emoji. As soon as the actor blessed our feed with his breathtaking picture, his Instafam emptied their stash of fire emoticons and filled his post's comments section. Dino Morea went all goofy and commented, "Who’s taking the pic VD" to which the Coolie No. 1 actor had a witty response. "God", Varun Dhawan replied to Dino Morea's comment and left the fans in a split.

Check out his photo:

It isn't the first time that Varun has left fans awestruck with his fitness pictures. The actor has been following a strict regime during the lockdown. A few days ago, Varun shared a picture of himself practising yoga and balance. He also shared a video of himself dancing along with his trainer at the gym.

