Varun Dhawan goes shirtless as he waits for Winters in Mumbai city; See Pic

Varun Dhawan raises the temperature in the town as he goes shirtless while he waits for Winters in Mumbai city.

is bagging appreciation from all corners ever since his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D's trailer released on the internet a couple of days ago. The actor has pulled off some impressive dance moves in the film as evident in the trailer. The film stars Varun Dhawan and in the lead. The story drags the Indo-Pak rivalry to the dance floor as Sahej, from Punjab and Inaayat from Pakistan fight it out in a dance championship only to unite in the end and win the competition jointly.

While we wonder why the temperature isn't going down in Mumbai city, Varun Dhawan is clearly the reason as he goes shirtless in his Instagram post. Waiting for winters, Varun shares a bare chest picture of himself on social media and we can surely feel the heat in the city rising by a few degrees. "Winter is not coming", Varun wrote in his caption while he flaunted his chiseled body and tattoo in the picture. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will soon be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in Street Dancer 3D which is slated for January 24, 2020 release. In addition to that, the actor will also be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in 1995 film remake Coolie No.1 directed by David Dhawan, releasing on May 1, 2020.

