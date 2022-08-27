Varun Dhawan grooves to ‘Garmi’ song as Badshah performs on stage at Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash; VIDEO

Celebrated fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony on August 28. The duo has dated for a long time before taking their relationship a step further. The couple is reportedly getting married at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Kunal and Arpita hosted a star-studded cocktail party for their friends and colleagues from the film industry on August Friday. Celebrities including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor as well as Shanaya Kapoor attended the party. Producer Jackky Bhagnani walked in with his girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh. Karan Johar was also there.

Meanwhile, Actor Varun Dhawan walked the red carpet with his wife Natasha and the couple was seen twinning in white attires. While Natasha looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white lehenga choli, Varun looked dapper in in a white kurta-pyjama set paired with a blazer. However, in an inside video of the star-studded party, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor is seen dancing his heart out on the ‘Garmi song’ from his movie Street Dancer 3D as Badshah performs on stage. The duo seems to be having fun as they set the stage on fire with their brilliant performances. The video was shared by Ritik Bhasin.

Kunal and Arpita have been dating for almost 10 years now and have finally decided to take the plunge. They have worked with celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. Kunal has completed 15 years in the fashion industry and celebrated the occasion with a grand show at the FDCI India Couture Week. His close friend Arjun Kapoor turned the showstopper for the fashion show.

Speaking about Arpita, her designs are usually flaunted by the divas such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, to name a few.