Varun Dhawan hails Alia Bhatt's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi: I'm just so stunned by your...

Amid the praises being showered on Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Varun Dhawan's special appreciation note has now joined in. The Student of The Year actor just penned a long note praising his friend Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In his review of Alia's film, Varun praised Alia as well as the crew that worked on SLB's film. He also went onto give a shoutout to the film and urged everyone to watch it in theatres.

In a heartwarming note, Varun reviewed Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi. He praised not just Alia's act but also the film. Varun wrote, "Wow Wow Wow I'm just so happy and stunned by your insanely brilliant performance and this beautiful film. Every technician every person who worked on it. Deserves every bit of the accolades they are getting SLB. Watch this in cinemas only." Alia's performance in the film has received praise from many stars including Samantha, Ranveer Singh and many others.

See Varun's review of Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi:

The film was released on February 25 in theatres and since then, fans have been showering praise on Alia for her stunning performance in the film. Over the weekend, Alia's film collected over Rs 39 Crore and managed to register a good opening.

From Karan Johar to Janhvi Kapoor, all have loved Alia's act in the film. Not just this, recently Amul's topical also paid a tribute to Alia for her terrific act as Gangubai Kathaiwadi. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn and Seema Pahwa. Shantanu Maheshwari made his Bollywood debut in it as Alia aka Gangubai's lover. The film has been receiving rave reviews and it also premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt unveils new poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; Trailer to be out on February 4