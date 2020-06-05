Varun Dhawan has the best advice to how one can be happy and make others happy as well; See Post

MD: Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Varun Dhawan shares an important piece of advice with fans about being happy and we totally agree to it.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. From sharing his lockdown playlist to throwback pictures, the actor has his social media game on point. Recently, the actor treated fans with some adorable pictures with his niece Niara as he celebrated her birthday.

And now, Varun has shared a great and important piece of advice with fans on his social media accounts about being happy and we totally agree to it. Due to the current scenarios happening around like Coronavirus, earthquake, blasts, cyclone everyone is worried and tensed on what is going to happen next. Amid all these worries people have forgotten to smile and be happy. Sharing a lesson about being happy and making others happy, Varun wrote, "If you want to be happy you have to do something which makes the people around u happy and then you will be happy. If people around us aren't happy then you won't be."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

If you want to be happy you have to do something which makes the people around u happy and then you will happy. If people around us aren’t happy we won’t be. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2020

