Varun Dhawan has an epic fall while ice skating & rapping to Garmi; Nora Fatehi goes ‘Lol’; WATCH

On the work front, post Street Dancer, Varun will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan

It was only a few days back that and dropped the trailer of Remi D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D online, and post that, the makers have released two songs from the film- Muqabala and Garmi. Now before, Varun Dhawan gets busy with the promotions of the film, for the film releases next year on Republic Day, Varun Dhawan, and ladylove Natasha Dalal jetted off to Switzerland to ring in the New Years and spend some time together.

Now, during his romantic getaway with Natasha in the Swiss, Varun Dhawan tried his hands at ice skating but knowing Varun, he didn’t leave any chance to promote his film because while ice skating, Varun decided to rap and by the end of the rap, he had a great fall. In the video, Varun is seen ice skating and alongside the video, he wrote, “RAP and ICESKATE #Sd3 Watch till the end so u know why you should never try this!! Sorry @badboyshah I tried…” Soon after, Varun’s Street Dancer co-star Nora Fatehi went ‘Lol’ after seeing the video.

During Varun and Natasha’s New Years gateway to the Swiss, the Kalank actor bumped into Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor and also his Sui Dhaaga co-star and Virat Kohli and the actor posted the photos on social media. On the work front, post Street Dancer, Varun will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

Credits :Instagram

Read More