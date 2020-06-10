Varun Dhawan has fun as he gives his new little friend a tour on the sets of his film; Watch Throwback Video

Varun Dhawan finds a new little friend on the sets of his film and the actor is all smiles as he has a fun conversation with the kid in a throwback video.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period and now due to the extended lockdown announced till June 30th, everyone has got a chance to spend more time with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Varun when the actor was shooting for his film with Remo D'Souza. In the video shared by a fan, we can see Varun talking with a kid whom he is calling as 'Eddie Boy'. The actor is heard asking this little munchkin whether he loves dancing and is then seen taking him for a tour on the sets. The kid looks excited to see the set and is having a fun time while being on Varun's arms. This video proves Varun's love for kids and it is not to be missed. Infact, in the month of June 2018, the ABCD 2 actor had shared a picture with this cute munchkin on his Instagram account. Sharing a picture, Varun wrote, "Last night partied with @rahuldid @sushi1983 and EDDIEBOY. EDDIEBOY ran for 3 hours and when I picked him up he got suspicious that he would have to go to bed.#madeanewfriend."

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan makes an attempt to flaunt his strength against Taapsee Pannu in Judwaa 2's BTS throwback PHOTO)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×