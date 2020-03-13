Varun Dhawan has an important message for everyone as the world fights Coronavirus; View Post

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Varun Dhawan highlights the importance of other species on Mother Earth as he spreads awareness about Coronavirus through his Instagram post.

As Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, many Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles in order to raise awareness about the virus and urge people to take preventive measures against it. Actors like , , Anil Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, , , and others have done their bit in order to spread awareness about the dreadful disease and now has also shared a detailed post with an important message for the people.

Varun took to his Instagram handle a while ago and shared a picture of the earth wearing a mask, referring to the global Coronavirus outbreak wherein people are asked to put on masks at public places and sanitize their hands to prevent the virus from spreading. The contagious virus affects other people when the infected person comes in contact with them. 134,804 Coronavirus cases have been registered so far and it has resulted in 4,984 deaths in the world. Varun Dhawan not only urges people to take steps against Coronavirus but also says that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost.

Check out his post:

"As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost", reads Varun Dhawan's post.

