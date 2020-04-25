Varun Dhawan has Natasha by his side as he virtually celebrates birthday with Sara Ali Khan, Arjun & others

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 33rd birthday virtually with Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday i.e. April 24, 2020, and since all of us are in quarantine due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the actor, obviously, couldn’t step outside and therefore, he celebrated the day with his family. After a mini midnight celebration with the fam-jam, Varun celebrated his birthday with his industry friends. That’s right! Thanks to social media, we got our hands on a photo which had Varun Dhawan celebrating his birthday virtually at midnight with his industry friends - , Sara Ali Khan, , Shashank Khaitan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Malhotra and others. Also, seeing the photo, what caught our attention was the fact that Varun Dhawan had ladylove Natasha Dalal by his side as he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Now, as per reports, it was being said that Varun’s family had planned on making the announcement of Varun and Natasha’s engagement on the actor’s birthday. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown, the family didn’t go ahead with the announcement. During an interview, daddy David Dhawan said that Varun’s birthday would be a quiet family affair and talking about his son, Varun said that ever since the lockdown, Varun has been with the family, and taking care of everyone and especially his father as he is diabetic.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and when Davif was asked about the fate of Coolie No 1, the filmmaker had said that since it is his 45th film as a director, people will want to watch comedy [post the crisis] and as for the film’s status, David revealed that work on the film is underway. Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film by the same name and Varun’s film was slated to release on May 1, 2020, however, owing to the lockdown, a new release date may be out soon.

Check out the photo of Varun Dhawan virtually celebrating his birthday with Sara Ali Khan and others:

