Varun Dhawan has a query about Kartik Aaryan’s house plants; Latter gives a ‘No 1’ reply; Take a look

Ever since the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has been making the most of his quarantine by posting monologues and rap videos to urge citizens to pay heed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stay indoors. From interacting with people online and talking about their COVID stories to helping his family in the household chores, Kartik Aaryan has been doing it all. Now yesterday, Kartik Aaryan posted a video featuring his sister and in the video, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor can be seen taking a bite of his chapati and seeing his expression, we know that he hates it. Next, we see Kartik moving towards his sister, holding her braid and turning her around, and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “No Compromise on Quality".

Soon after, Vaurn Dhawan left a comment on the photo asking the siblings, “What plants are u guys growing in the house,” and to this, Kartik replied, “Plant No 1” Prior to this, Kartik and his sister imitated a scene from and starrer Koi...Mil Gaya wherein he is seen playing the Koi Mil Gaya sound and he captioned the video, as “Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Prior to the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan was shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but due to the lockdown, and film shootings getting stalled, Kartik and the entire cast of the film retired to the bay.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video wherein he is seen goofing around with his sister:

