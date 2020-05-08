  1. Home
Varun Dhawan has the quirkiest wish for love of his life Natasha Dalal on her birthday: I choose you over UFC

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to wish the love of his life, Natasha Dalal, on her birthday today, i.e. May 8, 2020. What caught fans' attention was the quirky birthday message the Coolie No. 1 star wrote for his ladylove.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: May 8, 2020 12:21 pm
Varun Dhawan shared adorable photos of girlfriend Natasha Dalal for her birthday today, i.e. May 8, 2020.Varun Dhawan shared adorable photos of girlfriend Natasha Dalal for her birthday today, i.e. May 8, 2020.
Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc

