X
Varun Dhawan has the quirkiest wish for love of his life Natasha Dalal on her birthday: I choose you over UFC
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to wish the love of his life, Natasha Dalal, on her birthday today, i.e. May 8, 2020. What caught fans' attention was the quirky birthday message the Coolie No. 1 star wrote for his ladylove.
Check out his wish below:
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.
Credits :Instagram
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue