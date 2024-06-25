Varun Dhawan has quirky reaction to India's win against Australia in T20 World Cup; Ayushmann Khurrana also celebrates

India created history after winning against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday (June 24). Australia chased a 206 runs-target but lost to India by 24 runs. Rohit Sharma won the title of player of the match this time.

Celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana have reacted to India's big win at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Varun Dhawan's post has Badlapur connection

On June 24, Varun Dhawan posted an Instagram story featuring a poster of his film, Badlapur. Varun put Rohit Sharma's face over his picture and celebrated India's win against Australia.

His quirky caption was the cherry on the cake.

Varun wrote, "Badla pura...World Cup se World Cup tak."

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan referred to how India gave a befitting answer to Australia a year after losing the World Cup trophy. Australia won against India by six wickets in the final tournament of the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Ayushmann Khurrana lauded Team India's efforts

Ayushmann Khurrana took to X(formerly Twitter) to react to India's win against Australia. Ayushmann acknowledged India avenging its defeat against Australia during the ODI World Cup in November last year.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor also lauded Team India for their efforts while hoping that India will win the World Cup this time.

"Moving forward after avenging the ODI World Cup defeat against Aussies. Whatta great team effort. Well played Ro, SKY, Dube, Arsh. This World Cup is going to be ours! Cmon India! #IndVsAus #WorldCup #T20," his tweet reads.

Vikrant Massey praised Rohit Sharma, the player of the match

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana, actor Vikrant Massey also posted an Instagram story after India's win against Australia at the T20 World Cup. Vikrant shared a picture of Rohit Sharma, who was announced player of the match during the recent IND vs AUS tournament.

In his caption, he wrote, "The BOSS has delivered."

The Indian cricket team has now reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. It will lock horns with England at Guyana National Stadium on June 27.

Congratulations Team India for the big win.