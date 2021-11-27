Varun Dhawan is having a gala time with wifey Natasha Dalal in Dubai; See PICS

Actor Varun Dhawan and wifey Natasha Dalal are currently in Dubai. The actor recently appeared as the latest recipient of the UAE golden visa. Varun even took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the same as he thanked the government for the honour. Sharing a picture, Varun had mentioned that having shot multiple films at the location, he can say with first-hand experience that UAE is a ‘great destination to film’. For the unversed, Varun has shot several movies in the UAE, including Dishoom.

Varun is now having most of his time in Dubai with his wife Natasha. Several pictures of the couple have now surfaced online. Shared by a fan page, Varun and Natasha can be seen posing for a group picture. In the photographs, Varun is seen sporting a white shirt and denims, while Natasha is donning a pretty off-shoulder black dress. The couple is looking stunning in the viral pictures. For the unversed, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January this year in Alibaug. The ceremony was a low-key affair with only close friends and family.

Take a look:

Varun, in an old interview with Hindustan Times spoke about his wedding and said, "I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that.”

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya. Yesterday, the star gave a surprise to his fans as he dropped the first look poster of his upcoming thriller drama. The film will hit the theatres in November 2022.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan rocks athleisure as he takes wifey Natasha Dalal on a romantic movie date